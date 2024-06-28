AWS Marketplace Now Accessible to Navy, Marine Corps Under Modified BPA; Matt Yanchyshyn Quoted

Amazon Web Services will now provide the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps access to AWS Marketplace after the Department of the Navy amended a blanket purchase agreement it had awarded to the company under the Enterprise Software Licensing program.

The modified BPA will help streamline access of Navy and Marine Corps components to software and services from more than 4,000 commercial providers in AWS Marketplace, enabling them to accelerate cloud transformation and cloud deployment efforts across DON, according to an AWS Public Sector Blog post on Thursday.

Matt Yanchyshyn, general manager of AWS Marketplace, said the company is pleased to offer AWS Marketplace to DON to help meet the needs of the service branches.

“This first-in-kind, three-party framework contract with AWS, the Navy and our partners is critical to ensure our Department of Navy commands have access to the best technology available to build, manage, and secure cloud applications that support their missions,” Yanchyshyn added.

According to the blog post, Navy commands seeking to use AWS Marketplace can follow the procedures in the DON ESL Ordering Guide for AWS, which includes the AWS Identity and Access Management guardrails to ensure compliance with government acquisition regulations when it comes to its use of the marketplace platform.

Before using AWS Marketplace, AWS account holders under the BPA should develop the required centralized purchasing controls for contracting officers at their organizations.