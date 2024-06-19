ATI Secures Navy OTA to Manage Information Warfare Research Project Consortium

The U.S. Navy has awarded Advanced Technology International an other transaction agreement to manage the third iteration of the Information Warfare Research Project consortium.

ATI said Monday the IWRP 3 OTA awarded by the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic has an ordering period of 10 years that will kick off in October and run through Sept. 30, 2034, and will have an “undefined ceiling” for the execution of prototype projects.

“The IWRP concept, which keenly focuses on rapid prototyping, has proven to be an effective acquisition tool for quickly advancing technical solutions to the fleet,” said Peter Reddy, executive director of NIWC Atlantic.

“With this new OTA, we look forward to seeing how IWRP 3 will continue supporting mission readiness by rapidly meeting warfighter capability needs and continuing to engage a broad range of companies and organizations for potential solutions,” added Reddy.

Under IWRP 3, technology focus areas will expand to include electromagnetic spectrum operations, quantum and optical communications.

Mica Dolan, president and chief operating officer of ATI, said the public-service nonprofit will build on the success of the first two iterations of IWRP to enable the latest consortium to deliver new platforms and processes to warfighters.

The next IWRP Industry Day will occur on June 25 in San Diego.

Since 2018, IWRP has adopted a collaborative acquisition process and accelerated prototype development to bring innovative tech platforms to warfighters. The program has executed 171 prototype awards that have resulted in 24 production contracts valued at approximately $2 billion combined.