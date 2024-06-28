Appian’s Jason Adolf: Low-Code Platform Could Help Non-Technical Agency Staff Modernize Customer-Facing Processes

Jason Adolf, vice president of global public sector at Appian, said state and local government agencies facing limited technical resources and budgetary constraints can deploy a modern low-code platform to enable non-technical agency employees to digitize customer-facing processes.

“With an effective low-code platform, any authorized agency employee can quickly and easily design, build, and digitize end-to-end customer-facing processes,” Adolf wrote in an article published June 12 in Government Technology Insider.

“The development team can use the same platform to add integrations to secure data sources. The IT department retains oversight, ensuring that the resulting application is secure, compliant, and able to be supported going forward,” he added.

Adolf called on agencies to use a low-code platform that offers no-code capabilities designed for case management.

He noted that benefits programs, grants, licensing and permitting and ticketing are some of the customer-facing use cases that involve case management.

The Appian executive said low-code platforms should promote robust cybersecurity and enable information technology governance.

“Users should be able to create applications, but applications shouldn’t be deployed across the agency till they’ve been reviewed and approved by IT,” Adolf added.

