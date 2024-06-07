Apogee Engineering to Open New Ohio Facility

Apogee Engineering has established a new facility in Dayton, Ohio, to collaborate with the government and academic sectors in leveraging advanced technologies to tackle U.S. defense and national security challenges.

The facility will feature an acquisition transformation center and facilitate science and technology development and cyber and artificial training, the Colorado-based company said Thursday.

Company CEO Frank Varga said, the “new facility expands our capabilities for delivery to the entire [Department of Defense], synergizes our cross-domain workforce, and multiplies our impact to the most critical and challenging requirements of our customers.”

He added, “The Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio were very supportive with Apogee’s selection of Beavercreek for expanding our services and secure space.”

The new facility’s grand opening is scheduled for June 17.