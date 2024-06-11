Anduril to Expand Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Production Facility via $75M Investment

Anduril Industries will invest over $75 million to expand its solid rocket motor production facility in McHenry, Mississippi.

Anduril said Monday that the investment would increase the annual production capacity of propellant mixing and solid rocket motor from 600 to over 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors.

In addition to expanding its 450-acre Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Complex production facility, the company will allocate funds to renovate 92,000 square feet of factory space. Anduril will add advanced robotics equipment and modular manufacturing systems to speed up the building of rocket motors.

Anduril will also hire over 60 new highly skilled workforce in Stone County, including software and hardware engineers, machinists and chemists, to support production growth and meet growing demand.