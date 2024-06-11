in News

Anduril to Expand Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Production Facility via $75M Investment

Anduril Industries/PR Newswire
Anduril to Expand Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Production Facility via $75M Investment - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Anduril Industries will invest over $75 million to expand its solid rocket motor production facility in McHenry, Mississippi.

Anduril said Monday that the investment would increase the annual production capacity of propellant mixing and solid rocket motor from 600 to over 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors.

In addition to expanding its 450-acre Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Complex production facility, the company will allocate funds to renovate 92,000 square feet of factory space. Anduril will add advanced robotics equipment and modular manufacturing systems to speed up the building of rocket motors.

Anduril will also hire over 60 new highly skilled workforce in Stone County, including software and hardware engineers, machinists and chemists, to support production growth and meet growing demand.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

Self-Made Zolon CEO Ram Mattapalli on Keeping His Company at the Forefront of IT, Cyber & Emerging Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Self-Made Zolon CEO Ram Mattapalli on Keeping His Company at the Forefront of IT, Cyber & Emerging Tech
Kepler Demonstrates Optical Inter-Satellite Links Between 2 Spacecraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kepler Demonstrates Optical Inter-Satellite Links Between 2 Spacecraft