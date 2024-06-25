AMERICAN SYSTEMS Lands Spot on $8B FBI Follow-On Contract for IT Supplies & Support Services; John Steckel Quoted

AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a position on a potential eight-year, $8 billion follow-on blank purchase agreement from the FBI to provide the bureau and Department of Justice components with information technology supplies and support services .

Under the ITSSS-2 BPA, the company said Monday it will compete for task orders for IT requirements like technical support and staffing services necessary for managing and executing projects and programs.

The contract performance period, which started on June 21, consists of an initial base year and seven additional option years.

John Steckel , president and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS, welcomed the opportunity for the company to continue supporting the FBI.

“We know how vital their mission is for the safety and security of our nation, and we’re proud to play a small role in that mission—we know what’s at stake,” Steckel added.