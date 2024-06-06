Air Force Posts RFI For Base Infrastructure Modernization Task Order 2

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has released a request for information on the second task order of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to modernize the service branch’s base area network infrastructure.

The Base Infrastructure Modernization Task Order 2 requires contractor services to design, install, test, operate and sustain a modernized BAN infrastructure at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Hawaii, Andersen AFB in Guam and the Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

Under the task order, the Air Force aims to modernize the wired and wireless Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router and Secure Internet Protocol Router BAN at the Air Force bases through an as-a-service model utilizing contractor-provided networking services.

In March, AFLCMC released the solicitation for the potential 10-year, $12.5 billion multiple-award IDIQ for the modernization of the BAN infrastructure at Air Force bases worldwide.