AECOM to Support FEMA’s Disaster Resilience Efforts Under Professional Services Contract

AECOM has received a potential three-year, single-award professional services contract from the Department of Homeland Security to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency with advisory and program management services.

The contractor said Monday it will support FEMA’s consolidated resource centers in Winchester, Virginia (East); Denton, Texas (Central); Sacramento, California (West) and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Atlantic) as part of the agency’s Public Assistance grant program.

Work includes assisting the agency in its validation, consolidation, collation and review of infrastructure projects to determine which are to be repaired and/or replaced after catastrophic disasters, and providing technical support for Environmental Planning and Historical Preservation and insurance.

AECOM will also provide critical disaster support to underserved communities to help FEMA fulfill its equity commitments.

“The delivery of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will allow state, tribal, and local governments and disaster relief nonprofits to quickly respond and drive the recovery of communities impacted by major disasters,” said Lara Poloni, president of AECOM.

The contract has a one-year base period of performance and two one-year extension options.