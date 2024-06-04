in Contract Awards, News

AECOM to Support FEMA’s Disaster Resilience Efforts Under Professional Services Contract

"AECOM logo", by AECOM, https://www.planning.org/static/_pdf/conference/previous/2011/plannersguide.pdf, licensed under CC0
AECOM to Support FEMA's Disaster Resilience Efforts Under Professional Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AECOM has received a potential three-year, single-award professional services contract from the Department of Homeland Security to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency with advisory and program management services.

The contractor said Monday it will support FEMA’s consolidated resource centers in Winchester, Virginia (East); Denton, Texas (Central); Sacramento, California (West) and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Atlantic) as part of the agency’s Public Assistance grant program.

Work includes assisting the agency in its validation, consolidation, collation and review of infrastructure projects to determine which are to be repaired and/or replaced after catastrophic disasters, and providing technical support for Environmental Planning and Historical Preservation and insurance.

AECOM will also provide critical disaster support to underserved communities to help FEMA fulfill its equity commitments.

“The delivery of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will allow state, tribal, and local governments and disaster relief nonprofits to quickly respond and drive the recovery of communities impacted by major disasters,” said Lara Poloni, president of AECOM.

The contract has a one-year base period of performance and two one-year extension options.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Marc Andersen Added to vTech Solution Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Marc Andersen Added to vTech Solution Advisory Board
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Gary Hix: Agencies Should Advance Sustainable Data Center Practices - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix: Agencies Should Advance Sustainable Data Center Practices