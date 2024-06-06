AECOM-led JV to Perform Facility Support Services for NAVFAC Pacific

An AECOM-led joint venture will provide the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific with facility support services under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The award marks the third consecutive time that AECOM secured work under the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract, or GCSMAC, for engineering and operations support at NAVFAC facilities worldwide, the company said Thursday.

The follow-on IDIQ has a $2 billion ceiling and covers facility maintenance and modernization operations support, incidental environmental and engineering services, humanitarian assistance and disaster response support.

Amentum will work with Akima Support Operations, its JV partner, over a base period of one year. Performance period could be extended as GCSMAC III has seven option years and one six-month extension.

“Our team brings together highly skilled program managers and technical specialists with proven success on complex large-scale federal programs,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business. “As we continue to advance our Think and Act Globally strategy, our dedicated professionals will leverage our global contingency expertise, which includes rapid deployment of resources as well as facility and infrastructure support.”