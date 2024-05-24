in Contract Awards, News

WorldWide Language Resources Awarded $138M SOCOM Contract for Linguist Support Services

WorldWide Language Resources logo
WorldWide Language Resources Awarded $138M SOCOM Contract for Linguist Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

WorldWide Language Resources, a Fayetteville, North Carolina-headquartered provider of operational linguist services, has secured the second iteration of a contract from U.S. Special Operations Command for linguist support services.

The Department of Defense said Thursday WorldWide will support SOCOM’s overseas contingency operations under the LSSII contract, which has a maximum value of $138.2 million.

The contractor will deliver translation and interpretation services to special operations forces through Aug. 15, 2029.

SOCOM used competitive source selection procedures to select WorldWide as its LSSII contractor. The unified combatant command serves as the contracting activity.

Founded in 1995, WorldWide Language Resources employs operational combat interpreters and translators to support U.S., allied and coalition forces. It also offers language resources, manpower augmentation along with auxiliary and logistic support. Some of its customers are the Air Force Special Operations Command, Army Intelligence and Security Command, Naval Security Group and Defense Intelligence Agency.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

KBR to Provide Health & Wellness Support Services Under $43B DHA IDIQ; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
KBR to Provide Health & Wellness Support Services Under $43B DHA IDIQ; Byron Bright Quoted
Raytheon Books $227M Navy Contract to Support AIM-9X Missile Sustainment Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Books $227M Navy Contract to Support AIM-9X Missile Sustainment Efforts