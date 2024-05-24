WorldWide Language Resources Awarded $138M SOCOM Contract for Linguist Support Services

WorldWide Language Resources, a Fayetteville, North Carolina-headquartered provider of operational linguist services, has secured the second iteration of a contract from U.S. Special Operations Command for linguist support services.

The Department of Defense said Thursday WorldWide will support SOCOM’s overseas contingency operations under the LSSII contract, which has a maximum value of $138.2 million.

The contractor will deliver translation and interpretation services to special operations forces through Aug. 15, 2029.

SOCOM used competitive source selection procedures to select WorldWide as its LSSII contractor. The unified combatant command serves as the contracting activity.

Founded in 1995, WorldWide Language Resources employs operational combat interpreters and translators to support U.S., allied and coalition forces. It also offers language resources, manpower augmentation along with auxiliary and logistic support. Some of its customers are the Air Force Special Operations Command, Army Intelligence and Security Command, Naval Security Group and Defense Intelligence Agency.