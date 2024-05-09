VTG Secures $130M NAVSEA Contract for Warfare Systems Engineering Services

VTG has booked a five-year, $130 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Integrated Warfare Systems Engineering Group to deliver a range of warfare systems engineering services .

The prime contract covers end-to-end engineering services, spectrum management and test and evaluation support for Navy warfare, control and C5I systems, VTG said Tuesday.

“This marquee program goes a long way toward ensuring the US Navy deploys the most capable, lethal warships to overmatch near-peer adversaries,” commented John Hassoun, company president and CEO.

The award signifies VTG’s continuous support for NAVSEA, providing advanced engineering services for the Navy’s manned and unmanned surface fleet since 2000.