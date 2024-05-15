Voyager Space Partners With NASA to Develop New Airlock for Mars Transit Vehicle

Voyager Space and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center will conduct a 12-month study under a recently-awarded collaborative announcement notice to develop an airlock to be incorporated onto the Mars Transit Vehicle.

Voyager said Tuesday that the airlock, dubbed “Red Knight,” will be based on its own Bishop Airlock design, which is already in use on the International Space Station.

Work on the study is set to begin within the month.

Regarding the effort, Voyager Space Chief Technology Officer Marshall Smith said, “The Voyager Exploration team continues to accomplish great things with the Bishop Airlock and we look forward to exploring how our technology and experience will translate to similar successes with Red Knight.”