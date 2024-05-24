in News, Technology

VLogic Systems Secures FedRAMP Authority to Operate for Software & Tech Products

VLogic Systems has received an authority to operate from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based facility management software and advanced internet of things-based technology offerings.

The Massachusetts-based company said Wednesday the Department of Veterans Affairs-sponsored ATO designation positions it to be an approved provider for federal agencies on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

The authorization will also enable VLogic Systems to better deploy its integrated workplace services, including sensor-based occupancy tracking, hybrid workplace reservation functionality and drawings-based space management capabilities.

Duane Harris, chief operating officer of VLogic, commented, “We look forward to offering our newly certified version of VLogicFM to our current customers, and to new VA customers who have patiently waited for us to complete this critical milestone.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

