Viasat Partners With Loft Orbital for Real-Time Space Relay Service Demonstration

Viasat has selected space payload developer Loft Orbital as a partner for a flight communications demonstration mission that will showcase the former’s multi-orbit real-time space relay capability.

Under the partnership, Viasat will integrate its newly developed space-qualified Ka-band space terminal into Loft Orbital’s spacecraft to demonstrate the ability of its space-based relay communication services to support defense, civilian and commercial space missions, the company said Wednesday.

The demonstration mission is scheduled to launch in 2025 as part of Viasat’s contract under NASA’s Communications Services Project, which aims to demonstrate commercial satellite communications products and services in low Earth orbit.

Loft will also equip its space infrastructure with Viasat’s RTSR service to provide a real-time connectivity resource available for virtual missions.

“This intersatellite link capability will provide significant value to Loft’s commercial mission, both during and after the demonstration period,” said Michael Maughan, vice president of space and mission systems at Viasat Government Systems.