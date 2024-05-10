in Contract Awards, News

Verizon Public Sector Awarded $100M Michigan State Contract for Network, Comms Services

Verizon‘s public sector business has booked a $100 million contract from the State of Michigan for access to the company’s network and comprehensive communications suite in support of its residents.

The company said Thursday Verizon Public Sector will make Fixed Wireless Access, 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity, special plan pricing, Verizon Frontline and other devices and services available for Michigan through August 11, 2028.

“This contract award clearly demonstrates Michigan’s commitment to ensuring that government and public safety agencies, educational institutions, and medical facilities across the state have access to the most current communications capabilities,” said Massimo Peselli, chief revenue officer of global enterprise and public sector at Verizon Business.

He added that the state’s investment in Verizon products and services will help agencies modernize business processes and improve efficiency to better serve constituents.

Verizon services are available through MiDeal, the state’s extended purchasing program, and the contract could be extended for up to five additional years.

Written by Christine Thropp

