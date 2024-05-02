V2X Books Navy Contract to Support Major Communications Station; Chuck Prow Quoted

V2X has won an $88 million U.S. Navy contract to operate and maintain communication, electronic and computer systems.

Work under the contract will support the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, a key Navy communications facility in the region, V2X announced from McLean, Virginia on Thursday.

“This significant award not only enables V2X to continue our crucial support of the Navy’s global communication networks, but it also highlights our expanding footprint and growing solutions in the Pacific region,” said V2X President and CEO Chuck Prow , a 2024 Wash100 winner.

NCTAMS PAC is the main provider of command, control, communications, computers and intelligence support for both U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The contract includes a one-year base period as well as four one-year options and a potential six-month extension. It is expected to run through October 2029, with work being performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and Geraldton, Australia.

This win is a continuation of V2X’s partnership with the Navy, which includes two contracts awarded in April 2023. The first of these contracts, a $440 million award to support Naval Test Wing Pacific with aircraft maintenance services, was issued early in the month. Shortly after, V2X won a $324.2 million award for base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

V2X is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 5G Forum on May 22, which will bring together public and private sector network experts to share their insights on 5G and its future in the U.S. government. To learn more and register to attend the event, click here.