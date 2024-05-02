in Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News

GA-ASI Wins $95M Research & Development Contract to Support Smart Sensor Prototype Effort

The U.S. Army has awarded the aeronautical business of advanced technology provider General Atomics a $94.8 million contract to support work on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Smart Sensor program.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday that, under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will conduct research, development, test and evaluation work on the artificial intelligence for the Smart Sensor intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance prototype unmanned aerial platform.

The government received 999 proposals following the issuance of a broad agency announcement for the effort.

Work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground, Adelphi Division is the contracting activity.

Written by Jerry Petersen

