Ursa Major Hotfires AFRL-backed Hypersonic Engine; Brad Appel Quoted

Ursa Major has successfully hotfired its Draper engine, putting the development process ahead of schedule.

First announced in May 2023, Draper is designed to be maneuverable and flexible to support hypersonic defense capabilities , the company said on Thursday.

“We’re excited with how quickly the development program has progressed and look forward to fielding the engine for hypersonics and in-space applications in the coming years,” commented Brad Appel , chief technology officer of Ursa Major.

An Air Force Research Laboratory contract propelled the project forward, financing the development and testing of Draper as well as the creation of a unique test stand for the engine at Ursa Major’s Berthoud, Colorado headquarters. The installation will remain a part of this effort as the company works to attain flight qualification for Draper.

The 4,000-pound-thrust closed catalyst cycle engine leverages a non-cryogenic fuel for improved storability. It is able to maneuver objects in orbit while maintaining a portion of its propellant to enable other mission activities. By coupling the storable characteristics of a solid rocket motor with active throttle control and throttle range of a liquid engine, Draper can support the maneuverability and flexibility necessary for hypersonics technologies.

AFRL Rocket Propulsion Division Chief Shawn Phillips highlighted the short timeframe in which the engine was developed, which he said is possibly the “most impressive aspect” of the initiative.

