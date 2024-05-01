Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Accepts 2024 Wash100 Award From Execuive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Unanet CEO Craig Halliday was presented with his 2024 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the accolade, which annually recognizes the 100 most influential and impactful leaders who have contributed to the growth of the federal government marketplace.

This year marks the second consecutive Wash100 win for Halliday. He is named among the 2024 winners for leading Unanet to sustained business growth that resulted in new customers and industry recognition. The executive has been at the helm of the provider of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management offerings since September 2019.

“Unanet occupies a vital segment of the GovCon market and plays an essential role in enabling government contractors to plan, track and manage their operations and projects. Under Craig’s leadership for the past five years, Unanet has notably expanded its market share, accelerated technological innovation and acquired key companies,” said Garrettson. “We’re including Craig on our Wash100 list for the second year in a row because of his reliability and his knack for achieving sustained growth at the helm of Unanet.”

Unanet’s achievements in the past year reflects Halliday’s leadership quality. Read more about his and the company’s accomplishments in the previous year here.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Craig Halliday and the entire Unanet team for their selection to the 2024 edition of the Wash100 Award.