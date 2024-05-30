Ultra Intelligence & Communications Demos Air Defense Systems Integrator at Multinational Exercise; Bradford Powell, Jim Parys Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications demonstrated its air defense systems integrator platform during a multinational assessment of joint command and control technologies in support of the Marine Corps’ Project Dynamis initiative.

The company said Tuesday the ADSI platform established a tactical data link to enable integration across the joint services, agencies and coalition partners at NATO’s Federated Mission Networking Coalition Interoperability Assurance and Validation Joint Command and Control Assessment.

“ADSI integrates legacy datalinks with modern IP networks and the cutting-edge technology of emerging next-generation systems, ensuring all participants in the network have access to the full spectrum of capabilities now and in the future,” said Bradford Powell, president of C21&E at Ultra l&C.

Ultra I&C has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity to deploy ADSI, which will provide the service branch’s mission commanders and decision-makers with a common operational picture in support of the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

“The triumph of this project marks the next step in the evolution of a proven technology that can be deployed and integrated into the Marine Corps’ reference architecture,” said Jim Parys, vice president of growth and strategy at Ultra l&C.