in M&A Activity, News

TransDigm to Acquire Test and Measurement Products Provider Raptor Scientific for $655M

Photo Contributor: TippaPatt/Shutterstock
TransDigm to Acquire Test and Measurement Products Provider Raptor Scientific for $655M - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Aircraft component producer TransDigm is acquiring Raptor Scientific, an L Squared Capital Partners portfolio company that provides aerospace and defense customers with test and measurement products.

The acquisition is worth approximately $655 million and is expected to be financed using existing cash on hand, TransDigm said Tuesday.

TransDigm President and CEO Kevin Stein expressed excitement regarding the acquisition, saying Raptor Scientific’s “product portfolio of aerospace and defense testing and instrumentation solutions fits well with our value generation strategy.”

“As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect this acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives,” Stein added.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about M&A Activity

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

ERG Receives $85M EPA Environmental Collaboration & Conflict Resolution Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ERG Receives $85M EPA Environmental Collaboration & Conflict Resolution Contract
Glen Ives to Succeed Mark Fuller as Castellum CEO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Glen Ives to Succeed Mark Fuller as Castellum CEO