TransDigm to Acquire Test and Measurement Products Provider Raptor Scientific for $655M

Aircraft component producer TransDigm is acquiring Raptor Scientific, an L Squared Capital Partners portfolio company that provides aerospace and defense customers with test and measurement products.

The acquisition is worth approximately $655 million and is expected to be financed using existing cash on hand, TransDigm said Tuesday.

TransDigm President and CEO Kevin Stein expressed excitement regarding the acquisition, saying Raptor Scientific’s “product portfolio of aerospace and defense testing and instrumentation solutions fits well with our value generation strategy.”

“As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect this acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives,” Stein added.