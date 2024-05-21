in News

Textron Systems and Kodiak Robotics Partner to Develop Autonomous Military Vehicle

Photo Contributor: TippaPatt/Shutterstock
Textron Systems, a part of industrial conglomerate Textron, announced a collaboration with Kodiak Robotics to develop an autonomous military ground vehicle that can operate in advanced terrain environments.

In a press release Monday, David Phillips, senior vice president of land and sea systems at Textron Systems, said, “Joining forces with Kodiak allows us to bring cutting-edge autonomous technology to our industry-leading uncrewed military ground vehicle systems, progressing the functionality, adaptability, reliability and ruggedness of our technologies.”

Textron Systems develops air, land and sea vehicles, while Kodiak Robotics provides autonomous ground transportation. The latter will integrate the Kodiak Driver, its autonomous system, into the former’s prototype, purpose-built uncrewed military vehicle.

It will also be the first time that Kodiak will integrate its autonomous technology into a vehicle designed for driverless operations. “Collaborating with Textron Systems will allow us to showcase the capabilities of Kodiak’s AI-powered, driverless technology in military, off-road environments,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak.

The schedule for integrating Kodiak’s technology into the Textron Systems uncrewed military vehicle and ensuing demonstration is later this year.

Written by Aidan Daly

