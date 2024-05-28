in Executive Moves, News

Tarry Kirkland Named Business Development Executive at HII Mission Technologies

Tarry Kirkland, a senior executive with over two decades of experience in business development and law enforcement, has joined the mission technologies division of HII as a business development executive, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

He previously served as senior business development executive for the Department of Homeland Security at CACI International, vice president for business development and capture at Excelicon and account executive for DHS and the Department of Justice at Cherokee Federal.

Throughout his career, Kirkland has been with a number of government contracting companies where he held business development-focused roles that supported their agency customers.

Notably, he spent almost four years as senior business development and subject matter expert for homeland security and border security at Lockheed Martin. The executive then moved to Science Applications International Corp. to work as director of business development for DHS, DOJ and U.S. Courts.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

