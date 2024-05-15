T-Rex Solutions Books $52M Education Department Contract for IT Modernization Program Support

T-Rex Solutions has secured a five-year, $52 million prime contract from the Department of Education’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to support the Portfolio of Integrated Value-Oriented Technologies program, a project that aims to integrate and secure the department’s information technology services.

The IT firm said Tuesday it will develop a crucial part of the program that seeks innovation, flexibility and cost-effectiveness called the PIVOT-Hosting initiative.

PIVOT-H support services will include migrating applications to a multi-cloud environment as well as performing hosting, operations and maintenance, network and security tasks.

Education department funds were used to fund the single-award, unrestricted contract.

Based in Maryland, T-Rex specializes in providing cloud adoption, cybersecurity, data engineering, agile transformation and customer experience services.