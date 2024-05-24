Summit Technologies & Solutions Lands $55M NASA Contract for Tech Transfer Services

Summit Technologies & Solutions has secured a potential five-year, $55 million contract from NASA to support the space agency’s Technology Transfer Program, an initiative aimed at ensuring that technologies developed for space exploration and discovery missions are widely available to the industry.

Under the HUBZone small business set-aside award, the contractor will deliver consolidated agency technology transfer services in support of the program, NASA said Thursday.

Services include identifying and safeguarding NASA’s intellectual property with commercial potential as well as transferring those technologies to various organizations.

Summit will provide tech transfer support at NASA’s headquarters in Alabama and Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and, potentially, at other agency field centers.

Work will begin on June 1, 2024, for one year, with an option to extend for four additional years.

Summit is a HUBZone-certified small business provider of personnel and specialized services for engineering companies.