Space Systems Command Soliciting Acquisition & Financial Services to Support AATS Programs

The Assured Access to Space program office within the Space Systems Command is soliciting proposals for requirements under SSC Acquisition and Financial Support Services 2.1.

Work under SAFS 2.1 will support AATS’ Acquisition Category I NSSL program, non-ACAT Rocket Systems Launch Program and Launch and Test Range Systems program, according to a solicitation posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

The scope of work includes acquisition support and reporting, budget analysis, financial reconciliation, cost estimating and earned value management analysis.

The solicitation is expected to result in a firm-fixed-price task order with a base period of performance of one year and four option years. The award’s effective start date is Nov. 14, 2025.

The solicitation is open only to General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Pool 5B Small Business indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract holders. Interested parties have until May 17 to submit a letter expressing their intent to issue a proposal.

The proposals themselves are due June 11.

Written by Jerry Petersen

