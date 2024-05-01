SOSi Awarded Army Contract for Records Info Management System Support Services

SOS International will provide the U.S. Army Enterprise Services Agency with declassification and records management technical support services under an approximately $19 million contract.

The company said Tuesday it will help modernize the Army Records Information Management System and related applications and assist in their cloud migration by conducting analytical, database and technical support.

The Army uses the web-based records management system for keeping classified and unclassified information in electronic and hard copy format. ARIMS helps the service branch collect, classify and retain record by providing a centralized and standardized approach to it.

To support the Army, SOSi will conduct application programming and lifecycle management, cybersecurity, infrastructure sustainment, application programming and lifecycle management and other needed services to to ensure ARIMS interoperability. Contract work also covers essential Army application development and database building and maintenance in compliance with the regulations of the service branch, Department of Defense and Defense Information Systems Agency.

“SOSi’s extensive expertise leading modernization efforts to include application development and cloud migration uniquely positions us to effectively support the Enterprise Services Agency’s objective of revitalizing this vital system,” said Josh Zloba, vice president for technology and engineering at SOSi.