Small Gains Kept GovCon Index in Positive Territory Last Week

Photo Contributor: tech_BG/Shutterstock
Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index made slight gains last week, rising by 0.08% and closing with an average of $5,055.57.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that follows the stock market performance of 30 notable government contracting enterprises. It presents the data in real-time, giving users the opportunity to evaluate the success of each company and track shifts in GovCon market trends as they occur.

Last week, Fluor Corporation experienced the highest growth with an increase of 8.60%. Second place was taken by Booz Allen Hamilton, which grew by 3.92%. Parsons (+3.46%) and The Carlyle Group (+3.37%) followed closely behind, and AeroVironment (+2.97%) claimed the fifth spot.

GovCon Index kicked off last week with gains of 0.24% and continued this positive trend through Wednesday. On Thursday, GovCon Index dropped by 0.89%, but it recovered on Friday, when it increased by 0.64%. 

