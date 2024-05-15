Sigma Defense to Develop Virtual Training Environment for Army

Sigma Defense will support the Operator Maintainer Immersive Virtual Reality Environment for Intelligence Training initiative, or Project OMNIVORE-IT, of the U.S. Army under a one-year, $4.7 million task order.

The technology company said Monday it is collaborating with Brightline Interactive on the development, testing and launch of a next-generation, virtual training environment with spatial computing and augmented intelligence workflows.

Thor James, executive vice president at Sigma Defense, highlighted the use of augmented reality, along with spatial computing and AI workflows, in establishing a field-level maintenance training ecosystem for warfighters.

“In addition, the utilization of cloud-based spatial computing, AI workflows, and augmented reality environments are innovative, next-generation technologies that further enable our vision of autonomously connecting people, systems, and data using open-source standards,” James continued.