Sid Dhir Assumes Chief Strategy and Technology Officer Role at HighPoint Digital

HighPoint Digital, a provider of IT support and customer service offerings for the federal government, has named Sid Dhir as its new chief strategy and technology officer.

HighPoint said in a recent press release that Dhir brings almost two decades of IT leadership and strategic planning experience to the new role, in which capacity he will work to ensure alignment between the company’s goals and its technology initiatives.

Before his latest appointment, Dhir had served as chief technologist, the position he took on upon joining the company in 2022.

On LinkedIn, Dhir touts his professional background in the banking, financial and public sectors, and lists as among his skills IT strategy, Agile methodologies, program management and digital transformation.

He also describes himself as someone “with a passion for leading and developing highly successful teams globally.”