Shawn Baerlocher Named CEO of EOS Defense Systems USA

Shawn Baerlocher, an executive leader with over three decades of experience, was appointed CEO of EOS’ U.S.-based defense systems business, responsible for expanding company footprint in the North American defense markets.

EOS said Baerlocher will also focus on boosting EOS Defense Systems USA’s production of remote weapon systems and counter unmanned aerial systems to support domestic and international customers.

Previously, he was with Northrop Grumman for more than 7 years, taking on roles with increasing responsibilities. He started as director of systems engineering and integration and transitioned to deputy program director to program director for the ground-based midcourse defense weapon system at the company.

Baerlocher’s career also includes time with the former Harris company, deciBel Research and the U.S. Air Force.

“With a long history of providing the US warfighter and allies with products that offer a tactical advantage on the modern battlefield, EOS’ commitment to innovation continues to grow,” said Baerlocher. “I look forward to developing and delivering the next generation of EOS’ capabilities to better serve the warfighter.”