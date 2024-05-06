in Executive Moves, News

Sashi Ravipati, Heather Scheuerman Take on VP Roles at Leidos

Heather Scheuerman and Sashi Ravipati headshot
Sashi Ravipati, Heather Scheuerman Take on VP Roles at Leidos - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leidos has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Heather Scheuerman as vice president of strategic sourcing and Sashi Ravipati as VP of capability integration.

Prior to her appointment, Scheuerman served as director of sourcing at the Reston, Virginia-headquartered information technology and engineering services company for five years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Ravipati started his career at Leidos in May 2023 as a managing director. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s capability integration efforts for the health and civilian sectors.

Ravipati joined Leidos from health IT services provider CNSI where he served as VP of information technology, senior VP and director of technology.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Intellisense Systems to Enhance Integrated Weather Observation System Under USAF Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intellisense Systems to Enhance Integrated Weather Observation System Under USAF Contract
Rebellion Defense Books Navy Contract to Provide Target Recognition Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rebellion Defense Books Navy Contract to Provide Target Recognition Software