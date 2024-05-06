Sashi Ravipati, Heather Scheuerman Take on VP Roles at Leidos

Leidos has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Heather Scheuerman as vice president of strategic sourcing and Sashi Ravipati as VP of capability integration.

Prior to her appointment, Scheuerman served as director of sourcing at the Reston, Virginia-headquartered information technology and engineering services company for five years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Ravipati started his career at Leidos in May 2023 as a managing director. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s capability integration efforts for the health and civilian sectors.

Ravipati joined Leidos from health IT services provider CNSI where he served as VP of information technology, senior VP and director of technology.