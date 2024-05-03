SAP NS2’s Cloud ERP Gets DISA Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization; Harish Luthra Quoted

SAP National Security Services has received Impact Level 4 provisional authorization from the Defense Information and Systems Agency for its cloud-based enterprise resource planning platform.

SAP NS2 said Thursday the DISA IL4 authorization allows it to deploy the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition ERP offering within the Department of Defense’s cloud environment to support enterprise operations while protecting controlled unclassified information associated with military operations and critical infrastructure, among others.

“This accomplishment allows DoD agencies to transform disparate on-premise systems to our innovative cloud software, saving costs and better aligning staff with their mission,” said Harish Luthra, CEO of SAP NS2 and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

The authorization also reflects SAP NS2’s compliance with DOD IL4 and FedRAMP+ security guidelines.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition is a software-as-a-service offering composed of applications, infrastructure and technical managed services designed to help defense organizations manage accounting, manufacturing, human resources and supply chain operations.

The applications included in SAP NS2’s cloud ERP platform are SAP S/4HANA, SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence and SAP BW/4HANA.