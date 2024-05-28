SAIC Lands Air Force Contract for Tactical Data Link IT Services

Science Applications International Corp. has received a $29.3 million requirements contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide information technology services in support of a tactical data exchange system used on airborne platforms.

The Department of Defense said Friday that 45 percent of the work for the Joint Range Extension Gateway Tactical Equipment Package involves delivering computer systems integration design services.

The remainder of the work covers other smaller tasks, including cyber security, training, stock/storage parts and travel.

Work under the contract will be carried out through May 27, 2029, in San Diego, California.

Georgia-based Robins Air Force Base, the contracting activity, did not obligate any funds at the time of award.