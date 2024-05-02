SAIC EVP Vincent DiFronzo Receives 2024 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson

SAIC Executive Vice President Vincent DiFronzo accepted his 2024 Wash100 Award — the highest honor in government contracting — from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson in an in-person meeting at one of EM’s elite 4×24 leadership series dinner engagements.

Garrettson founded the Wash100 Award a decade ago to annually recognize the most significant 100 influencers in GovCon, innovative leaders who are shaping the direction of the federal market. DiFronzo won his first Wash100 this year and he joins an esteemed class of talented individuals serving the American mission.

At SAIC, DiFronzo heads the Air Force, Combatant Commands and Department of Defense agency business group and is well-known for his technology thought leadership.

“When I joined industry after serving in the U.S. Air Force, I could not have anticipated the opportunities that I, and my SAIC team, have to serve the warfighters protecting our nation. It’s humbling to be listed among the Wash100 awardees, and I recognize that I am simply representing the hard work and diligence of the people I lead,” DiFronzo commented.

Congratulations to DiFronzo and SAIC!