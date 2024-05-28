RELI Group, Hive Group Win $340M TSA Integrated Program Management Support Services Contract

RELI Group and Hive Group have secured a five-year, $340 million blanket purchase agreement to provide the Transportation Security Administration with integrated program management support services.

The IPMSS contract covers general program and project management support, acquisition program management support, information technology program management support and financial management and cost-estimating support services, RELI Group said.

“This contract award reflects our commitment to excellence and our ongoing mission to support the security and efficiency of our nation’s transportation infrastructure,” said Swami Swaminathan, CEO of RELI Group.

In a separate statement, Hive said the contract will help TSA improve operational efficiency, support compliance with the Department of Homeland Security’s directives and continue serving approximately 1.9 million passengers at airports and transit train systems nationwide.