Rebellion Defense Books Navy Contract to Provide Target Recognition Software

Rebellion Defense has received a contract from the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems X unit to equip sailors with its proprietary software designed to better recognize and track targets during missions.

The defense company said Wednesday the Iris software will bolster the Navy’s capacity to rapidly detect, track and identify objects of interest on a large scale to facilitate quicker and more informed decisions than manual analysis.

Rebellion Defense secured the award through the Tradewinds marketplace.