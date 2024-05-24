in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Books $227M Navy Contract to Support AIM-9X Missile Sustainment Efforts

RTX business Raytheon has received a potential five-year, $227.3 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide depot-level repairs, logistics and sustainment engineering support for AIM-9X and AIM-9X Block II missiles.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract also covers integration, software, configuration management, failure analysis, training, spares prediction, field support, material shortage management, reliability and ordnance assessment support for the short-range missiles.

In addition to the Navy, the company will support the missile sustainment efforts of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers.

Work will occur in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana and other locations in the U.S. through May 2029.

Naval Air Systems Command will obligate funds upon award of individual task orders.

According to Raytheon, AIM-9X Sidewinder is an infrared-tracking, short-range missile that can be installed on a wide range of fighter jets. The Block II variant has updated electronics designed to enable lock-on-after-launch capabilities and beyond visual range engagements.

