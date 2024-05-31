Peter Krauss, Adarsh Parekh, Mathieu Riffel Take on C-Level Roles at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Peter Krauss as chief operating officer, Adarsh Parekh as chief financial officer and Mathieu Riffel as chief accounting officer.

Krauss, a senior adviser to Terran Orbital since January, will assume his new role on June 1 and oversee engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, marketing, business development and international operations, the company said Wednesday.

Paresh, who most recently served as CFO of medical technology company Alio, will manage Terran Orbital’s overall accounting, finance and investor relations functions.

Both Krauss and Paresh will directly report to Marc Bell, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Terran Orbital.

“Their leadership will be instrumental in our strategy to streamline our operations, optimize financial performance, and drive profitable revenue growth,” Bell said.

Riffel will assume his role on June 17 and report to Paresh. Riffel will oversee the company’s financial reporting, accounting, internal controls and compliance processes.