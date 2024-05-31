in Contract Awards, News

Palantir Receives Prototype OTA From DOD Chief Digital & AI Office; Akash Jain Quoted

A Palantir Technologies subsidiary has secured a potential $33 million prototype other transaction agreement from the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to transition government and third-party vendor capabilities into a data environment to help combatant commands meet priority digital requirements.

Palantir USG will integrate commercial AI platforms into the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control ecosystem to support contested logistics, battlespace awareness, joint fires and global integration.

In this era of geopolitical competition, the CDAO has become an essential leader in bringing operational CJADC2 capabilities to life through the agile, effective, and responsible deployment of AI/ML,” Akash Jain, president of Palantir USG, said in a statement published Thursday.

Jain, a previous Wash100 awardee, noted that the company is honored to continue supporting CDAO’s mission to build, deploy and scale AI-enabled platforms in support of U.S. defense and warfighters.

Palantir USG also secured a five-year, $480 million contract from the U.S. Army for the Maven Smart System prototype, which is designed to fuse data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms to help identify areas of interest.

