Oshkosh Defense Wins $109M US Army Contract for Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles

An Oshkosh subsidiary focused on military vehicles and mobility systems has won a contract from the U.S. Army worth $109 million.

Under the firm-fixed price award, Oshkosh Defense is tasked with providing the military service with its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The contract, which has an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2026, marks the latest FMTV acquisition by the U.S. Army.

In August 2023, the Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a $201 million deal for the A2 version of the FMTV.

That deal brought the total value of the Army’s orders for FMTVs to $858 million.

