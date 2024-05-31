Omni Federal Expanding Digital University With SOCOM-Focused Training Offerings

Omni Federal has received an award from the U.S. Special Operations Command to develop the combatant command’s enterprise training marketplace within Digital University.

The training marketplace addresses the need of SOCOM units for an Amazon-like platform where approved training services from reputable vendors can be browsed, purchased and managed, Omni Federal said Thursday.

Work under the award includes the integration of a streamlined procurement process that would help expedite the acquisition of training resources.

The company will also create a user interface that will make it easy for buyers to navigate through over 100 SOCOM-specific vendors.

Omni Federal originally developed Digital University under a 2020 Small Business Innovation Research award.

The platform was initially designed to deliver remote training programs for the Air Force but has since undergone expansion to accommodate the training needs of warfighters as well as intelligence specialists.