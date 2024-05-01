Nutanix Survey Shows Low Public Sector Use of Hybrid Multi-Cloud But Increase Expected

According to Nutanix‘s sixth annual global Public Sector Enterprise Cloud Index survey and research report, 85 percent of respondents from the public sector say their organizations have embraced cloud-smart IT deployment strategies.

Even so, the ECI survey reveals that only 8 percent of global public sector organizations have reported actually using hybrid multi-cloud, Nutanix said Tuesday.

The same survey reveals that among subsectors, education shows the highest level of hybrid multi-cloud use while state governments lag behind.

Nevertheless, the public sector industry is projected to increase its use of hybrid multi-cloud models fourfold over the next one to three years.

The Public Sector ECI survey was conducted by Vanson Bourne on behalf of Nutanix. The survey was carried out in December 2023 and saw participation from 1,500 IT and DevOps/platform engineering decision-makers from various industries around the world.