NuAxis, Nexthink Partner to Help Federal Agencies Improve Digital Employee Experience; Raza Latif Quoted

NuAxis Innovations and Nexthink will work together to deliver digital employee experience management platforms and services to federal agencies under a strategic partnership.

The two companies will collaborate to advance the adoption of automation and analytics tools to help federal agencies advance their digital modernization strategies, detect and address digital workplace issues and improve productivity, NuAxis said Tuesday.

Through the partnership, NuAxis will combine its IT services with Nexthink’s DEX platform, which is designed to provide IT leaders with real-time visibility and insights, enabling them to diagnose and resolve issues impacting employees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nexthink to bring advanced DEX services to our federal customers,” said NuAxis Innovations CEO Raza Latif.

“Employee experience drives customer – and citizen – experience. Our collaboration is a natural next step for our CX journey and will help more agencies transform their environments, support their workforce, and deliver for citizens,” added Latif.