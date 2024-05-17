Northrop Selects NVIDIA’s Generative AI Software for Advanced Tech Development; Anthony Robbins Quoted

Northrop Grumman has entered into an agreement with NVIDIA to access and use the latter’s portfolio of artificial intelligence and generative AI platforms to advance the development of advanced systems.

The defense contractor said Thursday it will apply NVIDIA’s AI technologies and other software platforms, including its 3D graphics collaboration platform Omniverse, across its portfolio of capabilities.

“Northrop Grumman is the latest example of how businesses and organizations around the world are increasingly using NVIDIA AI software to deliver on the enormous potential of AI,” said Anthony Robbins, vice president for the North American public sector at NVIDIA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Future Tech Enterprise facilitated the AI-focused partnership between Northrop and NVIDIA.

“NVIDIA’s AI platforms will help us deliver Northrop Grumman’s advanced capabilities to our customers faster and with greater effect,” said Vern Boyle, vice president of Northrop’s Microelectronics Center.