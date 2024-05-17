Noblis CEO Mile Corrigan Accepts 2024 Wash100 Award

Noblis CEO Mile Corrigan collected her 2024 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson on the sidelines of a 4×24 Leadership Group dinner event last week.

The Wash100 Award is the most coveted recognition in the government contracting industry, honoring leaders whose accomplishments signify they will be the drivers of the sector in the near future. In operation since 2014, the Wash100 enshrines individuals on both the public and private sides of the GovCon equation: C-suite executives, military generals, federal agency officials, innovative technology engineers and more.

Corrigan caught the eye of EM’s voting body for a second year in a row due to her expansion of the nonprofit Noblis’ horizons with several new contract awards and acquisitions. Read more about her ambitious leadership of the company and why she secured a spot on the 2024 Wash100 list in her GovCon Wire profile.

Noting her over two-decade tenure with Noblis, Garrettson said Corrrigan “has worked to further align the company with its core offerings, markets and partners. Her reliability and vision have earned her a second year of Wash100 recognition.”

If you’re curious, the 4×24 Leadership Series is an elite and exclusive networking offering from Executive Mosaic that assembles subject matter-based small groups of senior executives to hear from esteemed government representatives in a refined, closed-door setting. If you think you’d be a good fit for the program, navigate to the 4×24 page or email info@executivemosaic.com.

Congratulations to Corrigan and the whole team at Noblis! Cheers to a great year ahead.