NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce Places New Orders for Commercial SSA Services With 5 Vendors

Five companies will continue providing commercial space situational awareness data and services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce through the end of June through new orders awarded by OSC to support the Consolidated Pathfinder project.

NOAA said Thursday the one-month extension to the project will enable OSC to collect more data, perform additional analysis for metric validation and explore technical opportunities in support of the Traffic Coordination System for Space.

OSC is building TraCSS as a cloud-based information technology platform that will deliver SSA and space traffic coordination support services to civil and commercial space operators in low Earth orbit.

In January, OSC awarded task orders to three companies – COMSPOC, LeoLabs and Slingshot Aerospace – to provide SSA services.

Two months after the initial award, Kayhan Space and SpaceNav secured orders for SSA support services.

The new orders placed via the Global Data Marketplace bring the Consolidated Pathfinder project’s ceiling value to $15.5 million.

Written by Jane Edwards

