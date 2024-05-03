NOAA Seeks to Expand Pool of GNSS Radio Occultation Data Providers Under $60M Deal

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commercial Data Program seeks to determine the availability of new vendors that can address the requirements under the Radio Occultation Data Buy II multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and has issued a request for information for the effort.

Capable vendors would be added to the RODB-2 IDIQ pool and would compete with initial awardees PlanetiQ and Spire Global Subsidiary throughout the contract’s five-year ordering period, the NOAA Office of Space Commerce said Thursday.

PlanetiQ and Spire Global Subsidiary were awarded spots on the RODB-2 IDIQ in March 2023. The contract has a ceiling value of $60 million, which will remain in place even if new awardees are added.

Interested parties have until June 5 to respond.

RODB-2 seeks to address NOAA’s operational weather needs for neutral atmosphere and ionosphere data by providing operational Global Navigation Satellite System radio occultation data from commercial sources.