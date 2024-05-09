New cBEYONData-ThinkTek Joint Venture to Help Federal Customers Tackle IT, Business Challenges; Dyson Richards Quoted

cBEYONData has formed a mentor-protege agreement with ThinkTek , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small business.

Through this joint venture, known as ThinkBEYOND, the two enterprises will chase opportunities in which they can apply their experience with robotic process automation and business transformation, cBEYONData told ExecutiveBiz.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we can offer unmatched value and innovation to our government clients,” commented cBEYONData CEO Dyson Richards , who said that the companies are excited to provide “top-notch technology solutions to federal government customers in need of our unique offerings and perspective.”

ThinkBEYOND will offer information technology modernization assistance as well as business process reengineering, strategic planning support and consulting services to help clients address mission challenges and become more efficient.

John Ahad , CEO of ThinkTek, said the joint venture will “utilize the best of our combined offerings as well as our skilled workforces and their experiences to drive meaningful change for our clients.”

ThinkBEYOND aims to create a collaborative culture while establishing strong, long-term relationships with federal entities. It is based in Washington, D.C.