NETS-VMD Joint Venture Books Air Force Task Order for Advisory Services; Xcelerate’s Mark Drever Quoted

The joint venture of Nelson Enterprise Technology Services and VMD has secured a five-year, $23 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide advisory and subject matter expertise support for the service branch’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations.

Under the award, 1 Mission Partners will provide the Air Force with a strategic vehicle to procure intel, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum superiority services, VMD said Monday.

1MP will specifically support cyber effects operations, information technology, resource advocacy oversight, planning and strategic communications activities.

Mark Drever, President and CEO of Xcelerate Solutions , commented, “Our combined company has a long history of supporting the security of this great nation. We are proud to support the AF in meeting the challenges of great power competition that we now face.”